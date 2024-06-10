Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $67,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.53 on Monday, hitting $296.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,709. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $209.25 and a 52-week high of $302.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

About General Dynamics



General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

