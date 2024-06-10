Sei Investments Co. Purchases 13,995 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $187,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $246.86. 37,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,828. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

