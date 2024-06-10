Sei Investments Co. Purchases 523,872 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,532,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BOX were worth $64,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BOX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. TheStreet raised BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,104,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,751.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,578,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,104,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,660 shares of company stock worth $3,099,054. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.41. 182,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.83. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

