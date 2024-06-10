Sei Investments Co. Purchases 75,958 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 547,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,958 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $53,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,813. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.