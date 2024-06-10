Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,003 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.84% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $374,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.38. 736,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093,738. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.