Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,003 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.84% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $374,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.38. 736,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093,738. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.47.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- How HP Stock Could Bring Double-Digit Upside for Buffett
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top 3 Stocks Set to Soar with the AI-Driven Metaverse Revolution
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Palantir Was Left Out of the S&P 500; It Still Looks Like a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.