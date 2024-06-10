Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,654 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $55,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RTX alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after buying an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in RTX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after buying an additional 677,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 690,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,197. The company has a market capitalization of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.