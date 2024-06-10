Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 542,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,158 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $63,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 568.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.43. 968,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on COP

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.