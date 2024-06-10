Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 494,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $193,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.