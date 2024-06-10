Sei Investments Co. Sells 130,410 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 130,410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Lululemon Athletica worth $153,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.26 on Monday, hitting $314.60. 544,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,892. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.