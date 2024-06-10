Sei Investments Co. Sells 199,482 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,482 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 7.46% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $271,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,587 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,085,000 after buying an additional 865,015 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 485,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 249,760 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 199,503 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 307,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 195,752 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

