Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,484 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $175,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Security National Bank boosted its stake in ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,024.96. 231,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $404.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $939.99 and a 200-day moving average of $872.85. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

