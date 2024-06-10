Sei Investments Co. Sells 37,484 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 880,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,484 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $61,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 272,803 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.