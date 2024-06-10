Sei Investments Co. Sells 41,828 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,627,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,828 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $321,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,621,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 87,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 40,687 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 135,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,824. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.65.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

