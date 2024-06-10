Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,865 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $67,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,320,646. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $535.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

