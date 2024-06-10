Sei Investments Co. Sells 52,877 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.73% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $218,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $931,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.09. 1,242,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

