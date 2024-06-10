Sei Investments Co. Sells 674,559 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 674,559 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.03% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $343,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $577,800,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 159.3% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,160,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,725 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.03. 441,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

