Sei Investments Co. Sells 71,415 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,415 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.51% of Atlassian worth $312,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.25, for a total value of $1,625,537.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.25, for a total value of $1,625,537.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,845,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,303 shares of company stock valued at $51,648,705. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Shares of TEAM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.55. The company had a trading volume of 140,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.30 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $154.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.55.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

