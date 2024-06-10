Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,173 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $271,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $6,398,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 176.3% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $8,326,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $8.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $858.60. The company had a trading volume of 513,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,438. The company has a market capitalization of $816.02 billion, a PE ratio of 126.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $775.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $709.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $859.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

