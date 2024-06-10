Sei Investments Co. Sells 84,985 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $63,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.24. 64,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.90.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.