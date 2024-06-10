ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after acquiring an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $698.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $526.11 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

