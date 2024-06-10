Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Get Markel Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,601.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,550.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,483.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.