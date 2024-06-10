Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

