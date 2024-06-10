Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $883,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,529,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $142.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $462,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

