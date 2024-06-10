Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,583,000. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after purchasing an additional 445,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 332,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $139.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.20. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.09 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

