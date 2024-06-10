Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,486 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,858,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Quanta Services by 208,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Quanta Services by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $269.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

