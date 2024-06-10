Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 7,215 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after purchasing an additional 273,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,731,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $134.97 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,697 shares of company stock worth $28,731,215. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

