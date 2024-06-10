Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Graco by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Graco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $78.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

