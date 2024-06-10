Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. 5,696,705 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

