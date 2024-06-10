Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after buying an additional 410,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after buying an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,123,000 after buying an additional 318,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GE traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.69. 464,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,357,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

