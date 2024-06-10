Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,740,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $210.95. The company had a trading volume of 217,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $211.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average of $199.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

