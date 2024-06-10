Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $480.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,793. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.33. The firm has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $331.87 and a fifty-two week high of $486.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

