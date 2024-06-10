Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 924,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $86,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 125,863 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Teca Partners LP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 123,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.95. The stock had a trading volume of 403,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.17.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

