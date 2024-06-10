Shell Asset Management Co. Has $29.81 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72,527 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,431,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,664,000 after buying an additional 166,590 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $173.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $178.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day moving average of $149.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.