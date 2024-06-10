Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.45 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,392 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after purchasing an additional 502,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after acquiring an additional 356,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,192,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $434,216.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,468.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 219,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

