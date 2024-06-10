Shell Asset Management Co. Has $6.14 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $297.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

