Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded up $28.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $377.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,959,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,691. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.73, a PEG ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $383.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.63 and a 200 day moving average of $298.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

