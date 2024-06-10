Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,113 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 107,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.