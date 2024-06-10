Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 15,746 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,814,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $441,514,000 after buying an additional 778,716 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after buying an additional 682,098 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,140,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $176,029,000 after buying an additional 669,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after buying an additional 570,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.58. 359,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $225.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.98.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

