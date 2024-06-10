Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 17,210 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 117,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 120.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after buying an additional 469,421 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.20. 282,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,775. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

