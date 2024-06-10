Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,964 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PTC alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 0.2 %

PTC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.13. 34,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,201. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.