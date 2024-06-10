Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 20,006 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,006 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.69. 3,125,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,325. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

