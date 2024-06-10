Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,418 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 2,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $191.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,405. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.77.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

