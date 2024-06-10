Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 25,264 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,264 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Fluence Energy worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,925,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,401,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,124,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.12. 170,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,865. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

