Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 25,996 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,996 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CSX alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,888,147. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.