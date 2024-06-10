Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,845 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $428.78. 39,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

