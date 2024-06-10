Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,861 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397,606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 169,425 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $520,814 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,111. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.