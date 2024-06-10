Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,553 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,781 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Adobe alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,864,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 67,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.68.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $460.91 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $476.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.