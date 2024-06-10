Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,006 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,322. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.58 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

