Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 42,856 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,856 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,479.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.59. 1,403,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,731,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

