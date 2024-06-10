Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 554 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $408.29. 4,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.27 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

